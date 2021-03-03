UrduPoint.com
US Vows To Stop States Manipulating Currencies, Stealing Intellectual Properties - Blinken

Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:03 PM

The United States will use every tool to stop other countries to manipulate currencies and steal US intellectual properties, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United States will use every tool to stop other countries to manipulate currencies and steal US intellectual properties, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We will use every tool stop countries stealing our intellectual properties or manipulating currencies," Blinken said in his foreign policy speech at the State Department.

