US Vows to Transfer Troops Withdrawn From Afghanistan to Neighboring Countries - SVR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The United States is trying to deploy its troops withdrawn from Afghanistan in neighboring countries, but Russia hopes that its CSTO allies will not meet the Americans halfway, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing sources, that the United States may deploy troops withdrawn from Afghanistan in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, adding that there are no agreements on this matter yet. Experts interviewed by Sputnik noted that Tashkent and Dushanbe are unlikely to agree to this in light of their close ties with Moscow.

"It is obvious that, when deciding to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, the United States government would not want to lose control over this territory and has intentions to place at least some of the resources that they have today in Afghanistan, in neighboring countries," Naryshkin told journalists.

"We understand and even have information that such attempts are being made and will be made. And we very much hope that not only partners, but also allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization will not agree to this," SVR director added.