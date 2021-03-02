UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Vows To Use All Tools To Counter China's 'Unfair' Trade Practices - Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Vows to Use All Tools to Counter China's 'Unfair' Trade Practices - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Biden administration in a report to Congress on Monday said it will use every available tool to counter a broad spectrum of unfair trade practices committed by China.

"The Biden Administration is committed to using all available tools to take on the range of China's unfair trade practices that continue to harm US workers and businesses," the report, which was released by the US Trade Representative, said.

These detrimental actions, according to the report, include tariff and non-tariff barriers that restrict market access, forced labor, and  subsidizing exports, among others.

The US also accused China of coercive technology transfers, infringement of intellectual property, censorship and unfair treatment of American firms in numerous sectors.

The Biden administration will also make Uighur human rights a top priority, the report added, and vowed to work closely with US allies to address these issues.

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied US allegations of unfair trade practices and human rights abuses.

Related Topics

Technology Exports China Congress Market All Top

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

2 minutes ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Israeli Pre ..

1 hour ago

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.