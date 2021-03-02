WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Biden administration in a report to Congress on Monday said it will use every available tool to counter a broad spectrum of unfair trade practices committed by China.

"The Biden Administration is committed to using all available tools to take on the range of China's unfair trade practices that continue to harm US workers and businesses," the report, which was released by the US Trade Representative, said.

These detrimental actions, according to the report, include tariff and non-tariff barriers that restrict market access, forced labor, and subsidizing exports, among others.

The US also accused China of coercive technology transfers, infringement of intellectual property, censorship and unfair treatment of American firms in numerous sectors.

The Biden administration will also make Uighur human rights a top priority, the report added, and vowed to work closely with US allies to address these issues.

Chinese officials have repeatedly denied US allegations of unfair trade practices and human rights abuses.