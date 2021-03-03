UrduPoint.com
US VP Harris, Australian PM Discuss Boosting Cooperation On China, Myanmar - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a telephone call discussed ways to further cooperate on issues concerning China and Myanmar, the White House said in a press release.

"The Vice President and Prime Minister discussed opportunities for further cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Burma [Myanmar], and other regional issues," the release said on Tuesday.

Harris and Morrison also vowed to further bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the release added.

Moreover, the two leaders discussed ways to promote global economic recovery from the pandemic, the release said.

More Stories From World

