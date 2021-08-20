US VP Harris to Discuss Public Health, Security on Southeast Asia Trip - Officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will be discussing issues ranging from global health to Indo-Pacific security during her upcoming visit to Singapore and Vietnam, a senior administration official told reporters.

"In particular, [Harris] will be focused on global health, economic partnership, and security. She'll work to open up new areas of cooperation and align our approaches to new and emerging challenges because our fates are entwined on all three," the senior administration official said on Thursday.

Harris, who is expected to depart on Friday, will meet with both political leaders and civil society groups while in Singapore and Vietnam, during which time she will discuss issues such as pandemic response, supply chain challenges, and partnership on regional security.

She will also meet with embassy personnel and their families in both Singapore and Hanoi in addition to meetings with US sailors aboard the USS Tulsa at Changi Naval Base while in Singapore and at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on her return to the country.