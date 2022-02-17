UrduPoint.com

US VP Harris To Meet Ukraine Leader This Week At Munich Security Talks: W.House Official

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 11:54 AM

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference this week, a senior White House official said Wednesday

The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be "a real opportunity to underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official said.



More Stories From World

