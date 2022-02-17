US VP Harris to meet Ukraine leader this week at Munich security talks: W.House official

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 11:54 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference this week, a senior White House official said Wednesday.
The meeting, scheduled for Saturday, will be "a real opportunity to underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the official said.