US VP Harris' Trip To Hanoi Delayed Due To 'health Incident': Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:19 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris' flight from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed by three hours Tuesday after an "anomalous health incident" took place in Hanoi, the US embassy said

Harris was due in Vietnam after a two-day stop in Singapore as part of a regional trip.

"The Vice President's travelling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President's office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi," the embassy statement said.

The phrase "anomalous health incident" is used to describe the so-called "Havana syndrome" psychogenic illness that has sickened diplomats in several countries.

"After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President's trip," the statement added.

