US VP Pence slams Biden, makes case for Trump at Republican convention

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence hailed President Donald Trump's support for law enforcement during a "time of testing" spurred by recent protests against police shootings and the coronavirus pandemic, as he formally accepted the Republican Party's vice-presidential nomination Wednesday night.

In a speech from Baltimore's Fort McHenry on the 3rd day of Republican National Convention, he sought to blame Democrats for protests and violence taking place in some American cities and that Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, isn't equipped to address it.

"The hard truth is, you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," said Pence during live remarks.

"Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left," he said.

Pence and several Republican speakers inaccurately suggested Biden supports "defunding the police," a position he has rejected.

"The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha," Pence said. "We will have law and order on the streets of this country for every American - for every race and creed and colour." That was one of the few references to the increasingly combustible protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot in the back by police officers.

On Wednesday, a white teenager was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two protesters in Kenosha. Wisconsin's lieutenant governor told MSNBC television that the suspect was apparently a militia group member who "decided to be a vigilante and take the law into his own hands and mow down innocent protesters." The speeches were in stark contrast to the Democratic convention last week � albeit before the Kenosha unrest began � when multiple speakers proclaimed that "Black Lives Matter Pence said, "Our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot. But so are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country. It's not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or more Democrat.

The choice in this election is whether America remains America." Most of the speeches were recorded earlier, and aside from Pence's speech, there were few mentions of the coronavirus pandemic, the hurricane set to make landfall in the Gulf or the ongoing unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Once Pence had arrived at Fort McHenry, where he delivered his speech, he decided to add a passing mention of Kenosha, according to media reports. Noting that Biden "didn't say one word about the violence and chaos engulfing cities across this country" during last week's Democratic convention, Pence declared, "Let me be clear: the violence must stop � whether in Minneapolis, Portland, or Kenosha." Speakers sought to portray the Republican Party as the party of "heroes" and "greatness," in contrast to Democrats.

"Joe Biden said we were living through a 'season of American darkness'," he said." "But as President Trump said, where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness." President Trump did not appear as frequently on Wednesday as on the first two nights of the convention, showing up only after Pence's speech to listen to country singer Trace Adkins sing the national anthem. Speeches focused less Trump and more on the personal stories of the speakers, including a personal turn by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

There was an emphasis on religion and the military, with speakers like Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a combat veteran who is a rising star in the party, and retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's 2016 campaign manager who announced on Sunday that she would be leaving the White House to focus on family, spoke about women's suffrage and credited Trump for championing women.

President Trump will formally accept the nomination on Thursday at the White House on the final day of the convention.