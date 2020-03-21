UrduPoint.com
US VP Pence, Wife To Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Infected

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 11:44 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that he and his wife would be tested for coronavirus after one of his office staffers contracted the illness.

Pence said that there was little reason to believe he had been exposed to the employee, who has not been to the White House since Monday.

However, he said, "Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon."

