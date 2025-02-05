US VP Vance to attend security meet in Munich

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) US Vice President JD Vance will travel to Germany for a high-level security forum in Munich next week, Berlin said Wednesday.

"The American vice president is expected in Germany for the Munich Security Conference" held on February 14-16, said Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Scholz will also attend the conference, which is hosted annually at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in the southern German city.

Hebestreit did not confirm whether Scholz and Vance would hold talks in Munich but said the two would "of course" meet if time allowed.

Before attending the conference, Vance is expected to travel to Paris where he will participate in an artificial intelligence summit on February 10-11.

Vance's visit to Munich comes in the middle of an election campaign in Germany and with the relationship between Berlin and the new US administration under strain.

The Tesla CEO also wrote an opinion column in the German newspaper Welt justifying his interventions and reiterating his backing for the AfD.

Vance shared Musk's post on X linking to the newspaper piece and describing it as "interesting".

"I'm not endorsing a party in the German elections, as it's not my country and we hope to have good relations with all Germans," Vance said in the post. "But this is an interesting piece."

Scholz, when asked about Musk's support for the AfD last month, said Germany guarantees free speech but stressed that "what we do not accept is if this is supporting extreme right positions".