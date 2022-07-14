US Waiting for Iran to Respond to Proposals on JCPOA, But Cannot Wait Forever

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States is waiting for Iran to respond to its proposals regarding reviving the 2016 nuclear deal, but is not going to wait forever, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We have laid out for the leadership of Iran what we are willing to accept in order they get back in the JCPOA.

We are waiting for the response, whenever it occur - I am not certain, but we are not going to wait forever," Biden said during his trip to Israel.