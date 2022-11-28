UrduPoint.com

US Waiting For Opportunity To Resume Strategic Stability Talks With Russia - US Diplomat

US Waiting for Opportunity to Resume Strategic Stability Talks With Russia - US Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Washington is committed to arms control and looking forward to resuming dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability, US Charge d'Affaires in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told RIA Novosti.

The next meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START will be held in Cairo from November 29 to December 6.

"(US) President (Joe) Biden is committed to discussing arms control and to determining what the future arrangements will be after a new START expires (in 2026). In the meantime, we will continue to have discussions through the bilateral consultative commission - the mechanism of the New START treaty - and we look forward to when will we will be able to resume the strategic dialogue," Rood said.

