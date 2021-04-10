UrduPoint.com
US Waiting On Iran's Nuclear Day Declarations For Clues On JCPOA Plans - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The United States is waiting for Iran's announcements during the country's National Nuclear Day for insight into Tehran's ambitions concerning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a senior US State Department official said.

"Tomorrow is [National] Nuclear Day [in Iran].

Traditionally that's a day when Iran has made nuclear announcements, so we expect something... depending on their announcements it also could be a sign that they are approaching these talks in a constructive spirit... or whether they are going to take a different track, which would raise questions about their intentions," the official told reporters on Friday.

