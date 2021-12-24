UrduPoint.com

US Waives In-Person Interviews For H-1B, Other Visa Applicants In 2022 - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The United States will waive the in-person interview requirement for a range of visa applicants during the entire year in 2022, including for H-1B workers and students, the US State Department said in a press release.

"We are pleased to announce that consular officers are now temporarily authorized, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based nonimmigrant work visas in the following categories: Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas)," the press release said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has also extended the consular officers' current ability to waive the in-person interview for the same period for Temporary Agricultural and Non-agricultural Workers (H-2 visas), Students (F and M visas) and Student Exchange Visitors (Academic J visas), the release said.

