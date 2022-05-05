US Waives Russia Sanctions on Overflight Payments, Emergency Landings - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States has waived sanctions imposed on Russia regarding overflight payments, emergency landings and air ambulance services, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Authorizing Overflight Payments, Emergency Landings, and Air Ambulance Services (a) Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the receipt of, and payment of charges for, services rendered in connection with overflights of the Russian Federation or emergency landings in the Russian Federation by aircraft registered in the United States or owned or controlled by, or chartered to, US persons that are prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR), are authorized.," the statement said.