UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Waives Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 AG And CEO - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Waives Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Biden administration is waiving sanctions against the company leading the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, Senator Bob Menendez said on Wednesday.

"Citing US national security interests, the Biden Administration announced it would waive mandatory sanctions on the company Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig," Menendez said after Congress received a report from the State Department on entities involved in sanctionable activities over building the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Europe through the Baltic Sea. This decision to waive sanctions comes in the late stages of the pipeline's construction, with 95% of the project already completed.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Germany Nord Congress Gas From

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

1 hour ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

1 hour ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

1 hour ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

1 hour ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

1 hour ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.