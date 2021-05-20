US Waives Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO - Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Biden administration is waiving sanctions against the company leading the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany, Senator Bob Menendez said on Wednesday.

"Citing US national security interests, the Biden Administration announced it would waive mandatory sanctions on the company Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig," Menendez said after Congress received a report from the State Department on entities involved in sanctionable activities over building the pipeline.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is designed to deliver natural gas from Russia to Europe through the Baltic Sea. This decision to waive sanctions comes in the late stages of the pipeline's construction, with 95% of the project already completed.