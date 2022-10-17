UrduPoint.com

US Waives Sanctions On Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank Until January 18 -Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 10:09 PM

US Waives Sanctions on Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank Until January 18 -Treasury

The United States is waiving sanctions on Afghan financial transactions through Russia's Transkapitalbank until January 18, the US Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States is waiving sanctions on Afghan financial transactions through Russia's Transkapitalbank until January 18, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions involving Public Joint Stock Company Transkapitalbank (TKB), or any entity in which TKB owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are ultimately destined for or originating from Afghanistan and prohibited by Executive Order (EO) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, January 18, 2023," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

US financial institutions are authorized to operate transactions on behalf of TKB that are going to or originating from Afghanistan, the notice said.

The United States had sanctioned Transkapitalbank in April over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the notice added.

The United States and its allies in the so-called collective West have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began the special operation in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Moscow Russia Company Luhansk Donetsk United States January February April All From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Financial Facilitators of Al-Shabab T ..

US Sanctions Financial Facilitators of Al-Shabab Terror Group - Treasury Dept.

2 seconds ago
 Around 10 agreements to be signed between Pakistan ..

Around 10 agreements to be signed between Pakistan, Ethiopia

40 seconds ago
 SSUET organizes a seminar on Sir Syed's ideology a ..

SSUET organizes a seminar on Sir Syed's ideology and its effects

42 seconds ago
 Berlin to Send Remaining IRIS-T Air Defense System ..

Berlin to Send Remaining IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Kiev in 2023 - Defense Mi ..

43 seconds ago
 UNCTAD Chief, Russian Officials Hold 'Constructive ..

UNCTAD Chief, Russian Officials Hold 'Constructive' Talks on Grain Deal in Mosco ..

45 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest street criminals involved in over 3 ..

Rangers arrest street criminals involved in over 300 street crimes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.