US Waives Sanctions on Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank Until January 18 -Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States is waiving sanctions on Afghan financial transactions through Russia's Transkapitalbank until January 18, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions involving Public Joint Stock Company Transkapitalbank (TKB), or any entity in which TKB owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are ultimately destined for or originating from Afghanistan and prohibited by Executive Order (EO) 14024 are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, January 18, 2023," the Treasury Department said in a notice.

US financial institutions are authorized to operate transactions on behalf of TKB that are going to or originating from Afghanistan, the notice said.

The United States had sanctioned Transkapitalbank in April over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the notice added.

The United States and its allies in the so-called collective West have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia since the start of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia began the special operation in response to requests from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to help defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.