US Waives Sanctions On Iran Central Bank For Humanitarian Aid Shipments - Treasury Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:06 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The United States has lifted some sanctions on Iran's central bank for shipments of humanitarian supplies as a Swiss channel for relief goods became fully operational, the Treasury Department said in a notice published on Thursday.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is issuing General License 8 'Authorizing Certain Humanitarian Trade Transactions Involving the Central Bank of Iran' and related FAQs in conjunction with the formalization of the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), which became fully operational today.

"

The United States launched the SHTA in January with a trial run that included three shipments of drugs to treat cancer and allow organ transplants, according to media reports.

Treasury issued a separate release on Thursday - without mentioning Iran's central bank - declaring the trial successful and announcing that the US and Swiss governments had terms of the SHTA.

US sanctions against Iran prohibit oil sales, shipping and financial activities, which have deterred foreign banks from doing business with the Islamic Republic - including humanitarian deals.

