US Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages - Environment Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

An emergency waiver for a major port hit by Hurricane Ida in the US state of Louisiana will ease pollution limits for diesel fuel to address storm-related shortages, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) An emergency waiver for a major port hit by Hurricane Ida in the US state of Louisiana will ease pollution limits for diesel fuel to address storm-related shortages, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday.

"EPA issued a waiver of the ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fuel requirements at Port Fourchon to help improve the fuel supply circumstances caused by Hurricane Ida," an agency press release said.

Specifically, this fuel waiver will help support critical marine operations in and around Port Fourchon. The waiver begins September 7, 2021, and ends September 16, 2021, the release said.

As required by law, EPA and the Department of Energy (DoE) evaluated the situation and determined that granting a short-term waiver was consistent with the public interest, the release added.

EPA and DoE continue to monitor fuel supplies and will address other extreme and unusual circumstances in the wake of Ida, according to the release.

The waiver comes amid recovery efforts more than a week after the category 4 hurricane made landfall in Louisiana and flooded portions of the eastern US as the storm weakened.