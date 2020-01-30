UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Waives Some Iran Sanctions To Maintain Russian Supplies Of Nuclear Material - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:32 PM

US Waives Some Iran Sanctions to Maintain Russian Supplies of Nuclear Material - Reports

Concerns over the United States' nuclear supply have prompted the Trump administration to renew sanctions waivers for companies working on Iran's civilian nuclear program, including the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Concerns over the United States' nuclear supply have prompted the Trump administration to renew sanctions waivers for companies working on Iran's civilian nuclear program, including the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Failing to extend the waiver for Iran would expose Rosatom to US sanctions.

Rosatom sells nuclear material to US power and medical companies, and sanctioning the Russian nuclear company could disrupt those supplies or raise prices, unnamed senior US officials told the news outlet.

The Trump administration is announcing a 60-day extension of waivers on Thursday, despite pressure from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to eliminate the waivers as a last vestige of the Iran nuclear agreement, according to the report.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear Company Trump United States From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

2 minutes ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

2 minutes ago

ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-effic ..

2 minutes ago

ADDC signs MoU with LuLu to encourage energy-effic ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 January 2020

17 minutes ago

5 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.