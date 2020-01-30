US Waives Some Iran Sanctions to Maintain Russian Supplies of Nuclear Material - Reports

Concerns over the United States' nuclear supply have prompted the Trump administration to renew sanctions waivers for companies working on Iran's civilian nuclear program, including the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Concerns over the United States' nuclear supply have prompted the Trump administration to renew sanctions waivers for companies working on Iran's civilian nuclear program, including the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, Fox News reported on Thursday.

Failing to extend the waiver for Iran would expose Rosatom to US sanctions.

Rosatom sells nuclear material to US power and medical companies, and sanctioning the Russian nuclear company could disrupt those supplies or raise prices, unnamed senior US officials told the news outlet.

The Trump administration is announcing a 60-day extension of waivers on Thursday, despite pressure from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to eliminate the waivers as a last vestige of the Iran nuclear agreement, according to the report.