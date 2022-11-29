US Wanted to Discuss Only Inspections Resumption at START Consultation - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States wanted to discuss only the issue of resuming inspections at the meeting on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) in Cairo, while other issues were a priority for Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik the meeting of the Russian-US bilateral consultative commission on the New START treaty in Cairo, scheduled for November 29 to December 6, will not take place, and will be postponed to a later date.

"We saw, up to the moment when the postponement of the session was announced and after it became public, the focus by the Americans exclusively on the topic of resuming inspections under the New START. Meanwhile, for us, the priority has been and remains the solution of other issues," Ryabkov told reporters.

Additionally, Russia and the US failed to agree on a program of the consultations, the diplomat noted.