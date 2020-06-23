US Wants Assad to Change Behavior, Not Necessarily Step Down - Syria Envoy

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:13 AM

The United States does not demand that Syrian President Bashar Assad resign, but rather wants him to change his behavior, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The United States does not demand that Syrian President Bashar Assad resign, but rather wants him to change his behavior, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey said on Monday.

"We are not demanding total victory. We are not saying that Assad has to go.

We are saying that Assad has to change, or whoever is in charge of that government, has to change its behavior," Jeffrey said. "Also we are not saying the Russians have to go."

The envoy added Washington is not advocating for the "regime change" in the middle Eastern country, stressing that it is up to the Syrian people to choose who will lead their country.

