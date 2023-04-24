US Wants China to Distance Itself From 'Sentiment' Expressed by Envoy to France - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The United States would like to see China distance itself from seeing the former Soviet republics as lacking sovereignty in international relations, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday, when asked to comment on a recent statement made by Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye.

On Friday, Lu said in an interview with the French television network LCI that Crimea was historically part of Russia and was offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Lu also said the United States is not interested in ending the conflict in Ukraine and questioned the sovereignty of the former Soviet republics, noting that they have no effective status in international law because there is no international agreement defining their status as sovereign states.

"I think we would certainly like to see them walk further away from that kind of sentiment. I will let them speak for themselves, but clearly, these are two countries, Russia and China, that are growing closer together," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Media reported on Monday that the French Foreign Ministry has summoned the Chinese ambassador over his comments that caused discontent in European political circles.

On Sunday, about 80 European lawmakers in a letter called on French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to declare the Chinese Ambassador to France Lu persona non grata because of his denial of the sovereignty of the former Soviet Union states.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all countries and supports the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

Crimea became part of independent Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 and was reunified with Russia after its residents overwhelmingly voted to do so in a 2014 referendum. Ukraine and the countries of the collective West do not recognize the results of the referendum and consider Crimea a territory occupied by Russia.