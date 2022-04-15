UrduPoint.com

US Wants China To Pay 'Greater Price' For Its Actions Around World - Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US Wants China to Pay 'Greater Price' for Its Actions Around World - Senator

The United States wants China to pay a "greater price" for Beijing's actions around the world, including its alleged support of Russia and cyberattacks on Taiwan, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The United States wants China to pay a "greater price" for Beijing's actions around the world, including its alleged support of Russia and cyberattacks on Taiwan, US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday.

Graham is currently visiting Taiwan as part of a delegation of six US lawmakers, headed by Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez. The delegation arrived in Taiwan on an unannounced visit for talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

"We're going to start making China pay a greater price for what they're doing all over the world. The support for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has come with a price. The never-ending cyber-attacks on your economy and your people by the Communist Chinese needs to come with a price," Graham said during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.

Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian said on Friday that US lawmakers' visit to Taiwan is severely undercutting the foundation of relations between China and the United States.

Speculations about the US lawmakers' visit have circulated over the past couple of weeks, with the visit initially anticipated last weekend. However, the delegation's visit was postponed after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

China has repeatedly criticized the United States for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provoke instability in the region.

Related Topics

Senate World Russia China Visit Beijing Nancy Vladimir Putin Price United States All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews progress on access roads to touris ..

Meeting reviews progress on access roads to tourist destinations

6 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for over pricing

Profiteers fined for over pricing

6 minutes ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

6 minutes ago
 France's Macron wades into debate over executive p ..

France's Macron wades into debate over executive pay

12 minutes ago
 Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

Head of WHO visits BRSP Office Quetta

12 minutes ago
 MD Wasa want Rs 60 million recovery in April for p ..

MD Wasa want Rs 60 million recovery in April for payment of salaries, pension be ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.