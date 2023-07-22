US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) The United States wants to have contacts with China on arms control to reduce risks and avoid miscalculation, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday.

Jenkins pointed out that in the beginning of the Biden Administration, Washington did not start off with the concept of bringing China into the New Start Treaty as they saw existing challenges in bringing China into that agreement.

"However, that did not lessen our interest and our desire which still consists today to have some kind of a dialogue with China," Jenkins said noting that it would be on arms control, risks reduction, crisis management.

"Some kind of engagement with the PRC so that there is an understanding whats happening and answer some of the questions about why they are building up, and just to reduce miscalculation that could possibly exist... So we need that kind of connection, need that kind of conversation, so that remains something very important for us."