MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The United States wants to continue the dialogue with Russia, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland said on Saturday, adding that a written response to Moscow's security guarantees proposals is underway.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Nuland said that dialogue with Russia should be based on reciprocity, adding that the US is open to a diplomatic solution to the tensions and is preparing written answers to Moscow's security proposals.

This comes one day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was still waiting for a response on Moscow's security guarantees in written form.