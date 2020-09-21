UrduPoint.com
US Wants EU Cooperation To Stymie Iran Arms Trade - Envoy Abrams

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Wants EU Cooperation to Stymie Iran Arms Trade - Envoy Abrams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The United States hopes to cooperate with the EU in preventing countries from engaging in the arms trade with Iran, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams told reporters on Monday.

"We hope for very good cooperation from the EU in preventing anyone else from engaging in the arms trade with Iran. We certainly look forward to good cooperation on that," Abrams said during a conference call.

He expressed hope that not only the EU, but other countries also will maintain arms embargoes against Tehran.

Abrams warned about penalties for those who do not abide be these restrictions.

"Our message to anybody who is considering buying [weapons from Iran]: do not do it because the price you will pay will be quite elevated," he said.

Earlier on Monday, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to severely sanction nations, companies and individuals who sell or supply Iran weapons.

The executive order also seeks to prevent Iran from exporting conventional arms to rogue regimes and bans the export of weapons by arms-producing nations to Iran, O'Brien said.

