UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants Explanation For Turkey Threat To Close Two Bases

Muhammad Irfan 60 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:20 PM

US wants explanation for Turkey threat to close two bases

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday he wants an explanation from Ankara over threats to close two strategic military bases used by the United States in Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday he wants an explanation from Ankara over threats to close two strategic military bases used by the United States in Turkey.Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday threatened to close the Incirlik and Kurecik bases while speaking to a pro-government television channel.

The two bases sit on Turkey's southwest coast, near the border with Syria.The US air force uses the air base at Incirlik for raids on positions held by the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria. The Kurecik base houses a major NATO radar station.Esper told reporters he would need to speak to his counterpart, defense minister Hulusi Akar, "to understand what they really mean and how serious they are.""If the Turks are serious about this, I mean, they are a sovereign nation to begin with...

they have the inherent right to house or not to house NATO bases or foreign troops," Esper said on a plane as he flew back from Belgium, where he had attended the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

"I think this becomes an Alliance's matter, their commitment to the Alliance, if indeed they are serious about what they are saying," he added.Esper also noted he was disappointed by the direction Ankara seems to be taking, moving away from NATO and getting closer to Russia.Turkey faces US sanctions over its decision to buy the Russian S-400 missile defense system, despite warnings from Washington.Tensions also rose when Turkey launched a military incursion into northeastern Syria in October against the Kurds, who were US allies in the fight against IS.The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee last Wednesday adopted a bipartisan bill that sets tough sanctions against Turkey and its leaders over its offensive in Syria and purchase of the Russian missile system.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Syria Russia Turkey Washington Threatened Buy Ankara Alliance Belgium United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

"India wants genocide of Muslims,” PM Khan tells ..

15 minutes ago

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will ..

27 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar greets Iftikhar ..

22 minutes ago

Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) TV viewers in Pakistan claim t ..

22 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$67.22 a barrel ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.