US Wants Fully Functioning Embassy in Moscow, Russia Seeks Same in US - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States wants to have a fully functioning embassy in Russia, and understands Moscow's desire to have a full embassy in Washington, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We want a fully functioning embassy in Moscow. We fully understand the Russian desire to have a fully functioning embassy here in Washington, and we prioritize that," Price said. "We value these open lines of communication and dialogue."