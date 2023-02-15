UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

US Wants Greece to Extradite Bulgarian for Smuggling Microchips to Russia - Reports

The United States is seeking the extradition of a Bulgarian citizen in Greece suspected of selling US-made microchips to Russia, a Greek daily reported on Wednesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United States is seeking the extradition of a Bulgarian citizen in Greece suspected of selling US-made microchips to Russia, a Greek daily reported on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old was detained in the Greek town of Sidirokastro, near Thessaloniki, last December on a US warrant, Proto Thema has learned.

A Texas district court reportedly accuses the Bulgarian national of fraud and money laundering for violating US restrictions on exports of dual-use technologies between 2014 and 2018.

The Bulgarian faces a long prison sentence if extradited. He is being held at a prison in Thessaloniki, pending a decision of the city's appeals court. The suspect denies any wrongdoing.

The daily cited prosecutors as saying that two Russian firms are suspected of smuggling microchips into Russia through Bulgaria. The chips are allegedly used in spacecraft and missiles, although sources told the Greek newspaper that Russia wanted them for the Moscow subway.

