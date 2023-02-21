US Wants 'Holistic Solution' to Problem of Russian Nuclear Fuel in Eastern Europe - Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The United States wants to find a "holistic solution" to the problem of Russian supplies of nuclear fuel to Eastern European countries, with US private companies aiming to get a stake in the market, expert of the US Energy Department Aleshia Duncan said on Tuesday.

"When I look out in exports specifically focused in Central and Eastern Europe, those countries that are still in business with Russia they need to have a holistic solution, of course the US would like to support that and we've started having conversations with new interest and we continue to nourish those relationships that we had," she said at the panel discussion "One year after the invasion: Rebuilding Ukraine's nuclear energy capacity" at the Atlantic Council debates.

She added that these countries would experience many needs, and reactor fuel would be among them, and the US is "really focused on a solution, while "US companies are working diligently to meet those needs."

Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that rejecting Russian nuclear fuel would hurt the national economy and his government would do its utmost to exclude such supplies from sanctions of the EU.