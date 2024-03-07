Open Menu

US Wants India, Pakistan To Have 'productive, Peaceful Relationship'

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 05:00 PM

US wants India, Pakistan to have 'productive, peaceful relationship'

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The United States would welcome "productive and peaceful relationship" between India and Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday, but made it clear that the pace, scope, and character of any dialogue was a matter for the two countries to determine.

Miller made this statement while responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of congratulations to the newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on taking the oath of office for his second term.

“We, of course, welcome the (Indian) prime minister's statement. The United States values its relationship with both India and Pakistan, and we want to see them have a productive and peaceful relationship," Miller told his daily news briefing.

“We would welcome productive and peaceful talks between India and Pakistan, but the pace, scope, and character of any dialogue is a matter for India and Pakistan to determine," he said in response to another question.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi congratulated his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on taking his oath on Monday.

The relations between the two neighbours deteriorated in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories in violation of international law and UN Security Council resolutions on the Kashmir dispute.

To yet another question, Miller stated that the investigation into the assassination attempt on a Sikh activist in the US involving the Indian government was still ongoing, despite a lapse of five months since the assassination attempt,

“My understanding is the investigation is on-going,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Jammu United States 2019 From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

58 seconds ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

3 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

12 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

1 hour ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

1 hour ago
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From World