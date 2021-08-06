US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State Dept.

The Biden Administration would welcome Iran's steps to advance diplomatic solutions to the bilateral relations after Ebrahim Raisi becomes the new president, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Biden Administration would welcome Iran's steps to advance diplomatic solutions to the bilateral relations after Ebrahim Raisi becomes the new president, the US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We hope that Iran seizes the opportunity now to advance diplomatic solutions," Price said at a press briefing. "We are waiting to see, as I have said before, the approach that the new government in Iran will take."