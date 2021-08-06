UrduPoint.com

US Wants Iran To Seize Chance To Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:41 AM

US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State Dept.

The Biden Administration would welcome Iran's steps to advance diplomatic solutions to the bilateral relations after Ebrahim Raisi becomes the new president, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The Biden Administration would welcome Iran's steps to advance diplomatic solutions to the bilateral relations after Ebrahim Raisi becomes the new president, the US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"We hope that Iran seizes the opportunity now to advance diplomatic solutions," Price said at a press briefing. "We are waiting to see, as I have said before, the approach that the new government in Iran will take."

Related Topics

Iran Price Government

Recent Stories

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

8 minutes ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

8 minutes ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

11 minutes ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluatio ..

Pakistan hopes UNSC will make 'objective evaluation' of Afghan situation at Frid ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.