US Wants ISS Partners to Join 2024 Manned Moon Mission - NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The United States wants its partners on the International Space Station (ISS) to participate in its Artemis program for a manned landing on the Moon in 2024, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told reporters on Tuesday.

"When we go to the Moon, we are interested in taking our partners on the ISS with us," Bridenstine told a podcast press conference.

"We had one big partner for Apollo and it was Australia ...This time we are going to the Moon [and] we want partners, we want lots of partners."

Bridenstine specifically named the United Arab Emirates and Australia along with Russia as nations that could contribute significantly to the 2024 Artemis program.

NASA's Artemis program aims to send US astronauts to the moon by 2024 and establish a sustainable exploration by 2028. The next step would be to send astronauts to Mars.