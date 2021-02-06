US Wants More Serious Effort by Saudis to Address Civilian Casualties in Yemen - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United States needs to see more serious effort on the part of Riyadh to address civilian casualties in Yemen, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"We have made it very clear over a long period of time that we need to see more serious effort by the Saudis to address the problem of civilian casualties," Kirby said.

Kirby's comments come after US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced the United States was stopping all support for the Saudi-led offensive operations in Yemen, but would continue to defend its ally against other threats.

Kirby said one of the things driving that decision is the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Biden also vowed to step up diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict by peaceful means and appointed veteran diplomat Timothy Lenderkin as his special envoy for Yemen.

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the United States' stance toward the need to resolve the crisis in Yemen by political means, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.