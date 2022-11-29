US Wants New START Talks With Russia to Get Back on Schedule as Soon as Possible - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States wants to see talks on the New START Treaty with Russia take place as soon as possible, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday, after Moscow postponed the negotiations which were scheduled to take place this week.

"We'd like to see it get back on the schedule as soon as possible because it's important... not just important for our two nations. It's important for the rest of the world," Kirby told a briefing.