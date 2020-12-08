US Wants OSCE to Increase Engagement in Belarus 'Crisis' - State Dept.

The United States wants the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to get more involved in "ongoing crisis" in Belarus, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States wants the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to get more involved in "ongoing crisis" in Belarus, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday.

"We do want the OSCE to increase engagement in the ongoing crisis and violent crackdown in Belarus," Reeker said. "We stand with the Belarusian people in their determination and really what they seek is a government that simply delivers for them as anyone should expect and is clearly enshrined in the Helsinki principles.

"

Protests in Belarus have been ongoing since mid-August amid the country's opposition contesting the results of the election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, citing alleged election fraud and violence against protesters.

The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said that anti-government demonstrations in the republic were being coordinated from abroad.