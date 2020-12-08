US Wants OSCE to Increase Military Security, Transparency - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States would like the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to boost military security and transparency, US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The United States would like the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to boost military security and transparency, US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said on Tuesday.

"We want to see OSCE strengthen military security and transparency in the OSCE region," Reeker said at a virtual Helsinki Commission hearing.

Reeker said the United States also wants the OSCE to also advance efforts on border security, counterterrorism, as well as trafficking.

Last week, foreign ministers from the 57-nation OSCE participated in online two days of talks on existing and emerging challenges. The ministerial council is the OSCE's main decision-making and governing body. It routinely meets in the capital of the presiding country.

Due to the pandemic, this year's 27th edition is being held in a virtual setting for the first time, under the chairmanship of Albania.