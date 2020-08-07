US Wants Poland to Diversify Energy Sources From Russia - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States wants to see Poland and other European countries diversify from Russian energy sources, Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasia Affairs Philip Reeker told reporters on Friday.

"We have been very dedicated to helping those countries to find alternate sources, so that they can diversify from Russia," Reeker said during a conference call ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Austria next week. "We would express our concerns and our support for countries like Poland and others in the region for being able to diversify the sources of energy, so that Russia does not have the tool of control.

"

The energy topic will be one of the top agenda items in next weeks meetings, he added.

The US diplomat reiterated Washington's position that Europe's dependence on energy sources from Russia represents a challenge and a threat.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of attempting to link energy supplies with politics.