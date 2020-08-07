UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wants Poland To Diversify Energy Sources From Russia - State Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Wants Poland to Diversify Energy Sources From Russia - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The United States wants to see Poland and other European countries diversify from Russian energy sources, Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasia Affairs Philip Reeker told reporters on Friday.

"We have been very dedicated to helping those countries to find alternate sources, so that they can diversify from Russia," Reeker said during a conference call ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Austria next week. "We would express our concerns and our support for countries like Poland and others in the region for being able to diversify the sources of energy, so that Russia does not have the tool of control.

"

The energy topic will be one of the top agenda items in next weeks meetings, he added.

The US diplomat reiterated Washington's position that Europe's dependence on energy sources from Russia represents a challenge and  a threat.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted allegations of attempting to link energy supplies with politics.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Washington Visit Austria Poland Czech Republic United States Slovenia From Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Kuwait sends food aid to Lebanon

2 hours ago

Telemarathon app being launched to promote Kashmir ..

1 hour ago

Seven gamblers rounded up with Rs 5000 stake money ..

1 hour ago

One million saplings to plant in Hazara during Mon ..

2 hours ago

Important meeting of SBP to decide SOPs for gyms a ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of Sindh's MPAs calls on Omar Ayub Khan ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.