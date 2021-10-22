US Wants Predictability, Stability in Relations With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden wants to see predictability and stability when it comes to relations with Russia, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday.

"I think what president Biden wants out of any kind of relationship with Russia is predictability and stability," Austin told a press conference in Brussels when asked about worsening NATO-Russia relations.