US Wants Relations With Russia To Be Predictable, Stable Down The Line - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Wants Relations With Russia to Be Predictable, Stable Down the Line - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The United States wants relations with Russia to be predictable and stable down the line, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Thursday.

"Our relationship with Russia will remain a challenge, but it's something that we're actually prepared for," Porter said during a telephone briefing. "But the goal of our relationship with Russia is one that we want to be predictable and stable down the line."

