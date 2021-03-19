UrduPoint.com
US Wants Relations With Russia To Be Predictable, Stable Down The Line - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Wants Relations With Russia to Be Predictable, Stable Down the Line - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States wants relations with Russia to be predictable and stable down the line, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Thursday.

"Our relationship with Russia will remain a challenge, but it's something that we're actually prepared for," Porter said during a telephone briefing. "But the goal of our relationship with Russia is one that we want to be predictable and stable down the line."

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will travel to Moscow on Saturday for consultations on the relationship with Washington after US President Joe Biden made made harsh comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian embassy on Wednesday said ill-considered statements by US leaders have endangered relations with Moscow.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Thursday that US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan remains in Moscow and continues to stay engaged with the Russian people.

On Wednesday, Porter commented on the recall of the Russian ambassador, saying that the United States will work with Russia to advance US interests while holding Moscow accountable.

On Tuesday, the US intelligence community accused Russia of interference in the 2020 US election. The Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement that the accusations are groundless and that no facts or concrete evidence have been provided to support those claims.

A US intelligence report on foreign threats to the 2020 elections claims that Putin authorized efforts to undermine the then Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Putin invited Biden to talk on Friday or Monday to address bilateral issues. Psaki said there is nothing to report on a possible conversation between Putin and Biden.

