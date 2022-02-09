UrduPoint.com

US Wants Revision Of Minsk Agreements, This May Lead To Escalation In Donbas - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 07:54 PM

US Wants Revision of Minsk Agreements, This May Lead to Escalation in Donbas - Moscow

The United States is in favor of revising the Minsk agreements, which is fraught with an escalation in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States is in favor of revising the Minsk agreements, which is fraught with an escalation in Donbas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The United States is in favor of revising the set of measures, this is fraught with the destruction of the peace process (in Donbas)," she said at a briefing.

It is possible to achieve de-escalation around Ukraine if the United States and NATO stop joint exercises with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and withdraw weapons previously delivered to Kiev, Zakharova said.

"We are convinced that it is possible to achieve a de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine, about which our Western partners talk and write so much, very quickly.

To do this, we need to stop deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, withdraw Western military advisers, instructors from its territory, stop joint exercises of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and NATO countries, as well as to remove all foreign weapons, previously delivered to Kiev, outside Ukrainian territory," she said.

Russia calls on Western countries to stop artificially escalating the situation around Ukraine and take practical steps to de-escalate, Zakharova added.

