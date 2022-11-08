UrduPoint.com

US Wants Russia To Act Against Prigozhin Over Alleged Election Interference - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Wants Russia to Act Against Prigozhin Over Alleged Election Interference - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States would like to see Russia take action against businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who appeared to admit to interfering in US elections, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"(Prigozhin's) bold confession, if anything, appears to be just a manifestation of the impunity that crooks and cronies enjoy under President (Vladimir) Putin and the Kremlin," Price said during a press briefing. "We don't expect President Putin to act against him, but we'd like to see the Russian Federation act against someone who so openly boasts about interfering in the elections of a sovereign country.

"

Earlier on Monday, Prigozhin ironically commented that Russia interfered and will interfere in US elections.

In July, the US State Department's Rewards for Justice program offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on foreign interference in US elections by Prigozhin and the internet Research Agency to which he is linked.

