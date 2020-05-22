US Wants Russia To Destroy Nuclear Warheads For Tactical Ground Missiles - Envoy
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States wants Russia to destroy all its nuclear warheads for ground theater-range systems, seeing no distinction between tactical and strategic non-conventional weaponry, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday.
"We want Russia to adhere to the pledged reductions in theater-range systems, including elimination of all its nuclear warheads for ground-based tactical systems," Billingslea said at a virtual conference hosted by the Hudson Institute.
Billingslea is in charge of arms control negotiations with Russia and China.