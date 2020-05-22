UrduPoint.com
US Wants Russia to Destroy Nuclear Warheads for Tactical Ground Missiles - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The United States wants Russia to destroy all its nuclear warheads for ground theater-range systems, seeing no distinction between tactical and strategic non-conventional weaponry, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday.

"We want Russia to adhere to the pledged reductions in theater-range systems, including elimination of all its nuclear warheads for ground-based tactical systems," Billingslea said at a virtual conference hosted by the Hudson Institute.

Billingslea is in charge of arms control negotiations with Russia and China.

