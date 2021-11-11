WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The US wants Moscow to give more information and explain the buildup of military forces near the Russian border with Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"(The buildup) is unusual in its size and scope...

We are certainly doing what we can to better come to grips with it and to understand it," Kirby told a press briefing. "We urge Russia to be transparent with the international community about what this means, what they're doing... We certainly want to better understand it. That understanding would be exponentially assisted by more transparency coming out of Moscow."

Kirby added that he would like to see officials in Moscow answer questions from the media about the buildup honestly and transparently.