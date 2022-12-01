UrduPoint.com

US Wants Russia To Resume New START Inspections Before Moving Forward - Envoy Nominee

Published December 01, 2022

US Wants Russia to Resume New START Inspections Before Moving Forward - Envoy Nominee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States wants to see Russia allow inspections of nuclear arsenals before moving to negotiations on what comes next with respect to the New START treaty, President Joe Biden's nominee for the ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, said on Wednesday.

"President Biden has said the administration is ready to negotiate a new arms control framework to replace new START when it expires in 2026, but we need Russia to allow for inspections to resume under the treaty before we can have a dialogue on what comes next," Tracy said during a Senate confirmation hearing.

