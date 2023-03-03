UrduPoint.com

US Wants Russia To Return To New START Since It Makes Both Countries Safer - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States wants to see Russia return to the New START Treaty since it makes both countries safer, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby said on Thursday.

"(US) Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken took the opportunity available to him to make three key points.

One, we don't want Russia to suspend its participation in New START because that treaty makes both our countries safer. Two, we want Paul Whelan back, we've got a proposal on the table. They ought to take it. And three, we're going to continue to support Ukraine," Kirby said commenting on a brief conversation between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.

Kirby added that Blinken and Lavrov did not discuss China during their talks.

