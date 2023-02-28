UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Avoid Any Land War In Asia, Seeks Better Ties With China - Army Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Wants to Avoid Any Land War in Asia, Seeks Better Ties With China - Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The goal of the Biden administration is to avoid having to fight any land war in Asia and with this aim in mind it is seeking to reduce tensions in diplomatic relations with China, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said.

"Our goal is to avoid fighting a land war in Asia: We want to reduce the temperature," Wormuth told an audience at the American Enterprise Institute on Monday. "I am not of the view that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is imminent."

In order to deter China from any military moves against Taiwan, the US Army is deploying increasingly significant forces in the Indo-Pacific region on rotational tours every year, Wormuth said.

"Our goal is to have Army forces in the Indo-Pacific seven to eight months of the year," Wormuth said.

The United States was looking to preposition supplies and build up logistics hubs in preparation for any such conflict in allied nations such as Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia and also on the Indonesian major islands of Java, Borneo and Sumatra, Wormuth added.

Related Topics

Army Australia China Tours Singapore Enterprise Japan United States Philippines From Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated wi ..

Sharjah Ruler attends Rare Syndromes Associated with Disability conference

42 minutes ago
 Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria elect ..

Outsider Obi wins key state Lagos in Nigeria election

3 hours ago
 EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - E ..

EU Hiked Russian LNG Imports to 135BCM in 2022 - Energy Commissioner

3 hours ago
 Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

Shakeel Abro posted as ADC-I Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go t ..

Lahore Qalandars decimate Islamabad United to go top of points-table

3 hours ago
 PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.