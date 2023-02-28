US Wants to Avoid Any Land War in Asia, Seeks Better Ties With China - Army Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The goal of the Biden administration is to avoid having to fight any land war in Asia and with this aim in mind it is seeking to reduce tensions in diplomatic relations with China, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said.

"Our goal is to avoid fighting a land war in Asia: We want to reduce the temperature," Wormuth told an audience at the American Enterprise Institute on Monday. "I am not of the view that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is imminent."

In order to deter China from any military moves against Taiwan, the US Army is deploying increasingly significant forces in the Indo-Pacific region on rotational tours every year, Wormuth said.

"Our goal is to have Army forces in the Indo-Pacific seven to eight months of the year," Wormuth said.

The United States was looking to preposition supplies and build up logistics hubs in preparation for any such conflict in allied nations such as Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia and also on the Indonesian major islands of Java, Borneo and Sumatra, Wormuth added.