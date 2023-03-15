UrduPoint.com

US Wants To Avoid Subsidy Race With Allies As Seeks To Expand Chips Supply - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 10:01 PM

US Wants to Avoid Subsidy Race With Allies As Seeks to Expand Chips Supply - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Untied States wants to avoid a subsidy race with allies as it tries to diversify semiconductor supply chains, US Assistant Secretary Bureau of Economic and business Affairs Ramin Toloui said on Wednesday.

"The purpose here is because, again, of this recognition that we have a global semiconductor supply chain and we don't want in particular with our partners and allies - our policy is to be working at cross purposes and we also want to avoid a situation where we have something like a subsidy race, where there are large transfers to the private sector that aren't advancing our goal of creating a more diverse and secure semiconductor supply chain in the future," Toloui said during a press briefing.

The State Department is actively seeking to advance US diplomacy with respect to cooperation on semiconductors and has a number of bilateral dialogues working towards this goal, including through the US-EU Trade and Technology Council, Toloui said.

Toloui also emphasized the CHIPS Act is meant to build resiliency to any future shocks to the semiconductor industry.

In August, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

Moreover, in October, the Biden administration expanded control on the export of US semiconductor technology to 28 Chinese companies to restrict Beijing's ability to make certain high-end microchips used in military applications.

